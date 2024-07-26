LGT Group Foundation Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,730 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

