Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Gap Up to $56.34

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.34, but opened at $62.92. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $65.63, with a volume of 482,638 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,460 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $49,570,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,551.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 62,914 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

