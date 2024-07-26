LimeWire (LMWR) Price Down 1.1% This Week

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. LimeWire has a total market cap of $81.48 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One LimeWire token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,875,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,875,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.2768391 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,482,753.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

