LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

