Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.513 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE L opened at C$168.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$160.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$150.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$171.99. The firm has a market cap of C$51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.57.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total value of C$2,058,249.73. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total value of C$2,058,249.73. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644. 53.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

