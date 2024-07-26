Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.100-26.600 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LMT traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $525.68. The stock had a trading volume of 680,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.45. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $528.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

