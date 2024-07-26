Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.100-26.600 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.42 and a 200 day moving average of $453.45. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $528.64.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

