London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,347 ($107.95).
Several research firms recently issued reports on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($142.27) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.49) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on London Stock Exchange Group
Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 9,432 ($121.99) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,371.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,210.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6,892.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,784 ($100.67) and a fifty-two week high of £110.80 ($143.30).
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.