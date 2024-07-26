London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,347 ($107.95).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($142.27) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.49) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Michel-Alain Proch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,154 ($118.39) per share, for a total transaction of £183,080 ($236,782.20). In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($120.72), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,352,610.55). Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,154 ($118.39) per share, with a total value of £183,080 ($236,782.20). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,859,826 shares of company stock worth $136,086,173,921. Corporate insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 9,432 ($121.99) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,371.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,210.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6,892.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,784 ($100.67) and a fifty-two week high of £110.80 ($143.30).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

