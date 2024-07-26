LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LPL Financial Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $17.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.24. 2,638,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

