Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in July

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the June 30th total of 1,117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance

Luk Fook Holdings (International) stock remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Luk Fook Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Get Luk Fook Holdings (International) alerts:

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.