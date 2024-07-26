Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in July

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the June 30th total of 1,117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance
Luk Fook Holdings (International) stock remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Luk Fook Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $2.89.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Luk Fook Holdings (International)
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.