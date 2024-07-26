Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $415.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LULU. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.48.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $247.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

