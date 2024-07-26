LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after buying an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $197,305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,140,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. 1,113,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

