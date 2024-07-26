Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) versus Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.68 billion 14.90 $614.60 million $5.36 52.23 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $19.39 million 0.16 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 8 6 0 2.43 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $258.54, indicating a potential downside of 7.65%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 28.45% 268.19% 20.04% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments. The company also provides life insurance solutions for transforming current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling; Marketing Solutions, such as compliant, real-time decisioning, profitability, and risk assessment for inbound consumer interactions; and international underwriting and claims solutions. In addition, it offers claims insurance solutions, which provides analytics in fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation liability assessment, litigation, and repair cost estimation and valuation solutions; and casualty solutions, such as compliance, casualty claims decision support, and workflow automation solutions. Further, the company supplies software to the specialty insurance market. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

