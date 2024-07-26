Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.88 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $212,753.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000403 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $188,777.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

