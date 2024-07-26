Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.5 days.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $3.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

