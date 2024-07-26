Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.35

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Man Wah Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.34.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

