Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $226.00, but opened at $247.39. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $250.95, with a volume of 101,471 shares.

The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.07.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.