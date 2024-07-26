Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 141,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $315,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

