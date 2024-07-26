Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.59.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
