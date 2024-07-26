MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20 to $2.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-3.200 EPS.

Shares of HZO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 569,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,113. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

