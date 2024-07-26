Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Masco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Masco has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

