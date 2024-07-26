Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,656. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. Masco has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $1,656,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Masco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 850.8% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

