Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Up 2.1%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $439.27 and last traded at $438.52. Approximately 383,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,479,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.54. The company has a market capitalization of $407.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,720,228 shares of company stock worth $1,224,758,080. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

