Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

