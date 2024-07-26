Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. 1,675,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matador Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.