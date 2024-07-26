Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.
Matador Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
Matador Resources stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. 1,675,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $71.08.
Matador Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources
In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
