Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $17.70. Mattel shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1,154,263 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1,788.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.