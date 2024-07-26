MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Issues Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. MaxLinear updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

MaxLinear Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 2,280,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.