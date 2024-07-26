MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $17,906,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 million. Equities analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.