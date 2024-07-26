Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 181.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,325 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.31. 10,179,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,261,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

