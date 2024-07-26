Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 155.1% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

SHWZ stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

