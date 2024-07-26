Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $424.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MEDP opened at $380.50 on Friday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.65.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 59.91%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
