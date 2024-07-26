Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

