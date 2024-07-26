Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 506,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 248,140 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,502,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 101,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 56,709 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. CL King began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

