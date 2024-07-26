Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $67.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Merus Trading Down 0.7 %

MRUS opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Merus by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Merus by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

