Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.02 million and $790,770.56 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001509 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

