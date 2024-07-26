MetisDAO (METIS) Price Up 4.6% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $48.92 or 0.00072441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $278.16 million and approximately $16.89 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,569.24 or 1.00062275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.53955024 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $13,439,751.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

