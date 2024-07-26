Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $39.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,450.08. The company had a trading volume of 175,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,362. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,416.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

