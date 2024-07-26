Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,410.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,416.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

