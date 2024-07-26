MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 238,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 509,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52.

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

