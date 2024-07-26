MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 120,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 67,695 shares.The stock last traded at $15.53 and had previously closed at $15.64.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
