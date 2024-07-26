MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Up to $28.76

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $30.15. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 565 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.