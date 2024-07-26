MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Up to $28.76

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $30.15. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 565 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

