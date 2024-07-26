MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 213,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 223,090 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $15.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 92,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 265,146 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 263,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.