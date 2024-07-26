Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 29794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

Mind Gym Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £24.05 million, a PE ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

Featured Stories

