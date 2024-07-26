Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX stock traded down $7.79 on Friday, hitting $80.46. 319,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $189,643.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,412.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 400 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

