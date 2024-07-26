Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MTX stock traded down $7.79 on Friday, hitting $80.46. 319,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.
