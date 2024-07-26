Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.46. 319,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,495. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 12,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $1,019,048.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,349,662.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

