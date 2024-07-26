Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC) to Issue $1.15 Dividend

Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
Minster Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS MTFC remained flat at $66.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Minster Financial has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62.
Minster Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minster Financial
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Minster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.