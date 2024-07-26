Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC) to Issue $1.15 Dividend

Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS MTFC remained flat at $66.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Minster Financial has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62.

Minster Financial Company Profile

Minster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Minster Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market products; certificates of deposits; and health savings and individual retirement accounts.

