Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.
Mohawk Industries Stock Up 19.5 %
Mohawk Industries stock traded up $26.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,127. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.59. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries
Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries
In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mohawk Industries
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.