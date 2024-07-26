Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 19.5 %

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $26.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,127. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.59. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.