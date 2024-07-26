MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $256.62. 230,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

