Morgan Stanley Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.97.

UBER opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

