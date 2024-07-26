Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.95. The stock had a trading volume of 87,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.35 and its 200 day moving average is $352.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.