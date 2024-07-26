MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.02. 17,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,693. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

